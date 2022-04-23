Keylor Navas speaks about “complicated situation” in Goalkeeping Competition

Goalkeeper from Costa Rica Keylor Navas acknowledged that he is living a “complicated situation” at Paris SG due to the rotation with Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and the competition that has been created between the two, saying on Wednesday that there is a need “for that to change”.

“I have a very good relationship with ‘Gigio’, I want to play every game, it’s a complicated situation,” the 35-year-old Costa Rican goalkeeper told Canal+ after the 3-0 Ligue 1 win at Angers, a game in which he started.

“I am happy in Paris but it needs to change,” added the goalkeeper, who arrived in 2019 from Real Madrid.

Paris SG coach Mauricio Pochettino has been alternating the two international goalkeepers, without having established a clear hierarchy.

“There will surely be another management next season,” said the coach, who is not guaranteed to continue in the Paris dugout next term despite having a year left on his contract.

“The competition has been good, but the future will surely be written under different circumstances. It is clear that both Keylor and ‘Gigio’ want to play more. No club in the world has experienced a situation with two first-choice goalkeepers of this level,” added the Rosarino.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, 23, arrived before the start of the season from AC Milan, the team where he finished his contract, reinforced by winning the Euro Cup with Italy, being an outstanding protagonist.