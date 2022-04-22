Costa Rican soccer stars chosen for FIFA Women’s World Cup Official Draw

The Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2022 is less than a month away, which is why FIFA officially announced Costa Rican legends Shirley Cruz and Paulo César Wanchope as official assistants.

The event will take place in on Thursday May 5th, at the National Theater in Costa Rica and will be hosted by athlete and presenter Johanna Solano. FIFA Director of Tournaments, Jaime Yarza, will be in charge of conducting the draw.

Costa Rica will host the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which will take place from August 10th to August 28th.

“I am honored to be part of the draw on 5 May and join some of the world’s best young players in the women’s game and future stars of world football. The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica will allow us to inspire all generations of footballers and create a lasting legacy. With the tournament just around the corner, we look forward to giving the warmest of welcomes to players, coaches and fans from around the world,” said Shirley Cruz, referent and maximum exponent of Costa Rican women’s soccer.

Also, Paulo Cesar Wanchope, former Manchester City player and Costa Rica’s top goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup, mentioned “I am very honored to be participating in the Official Draw for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Costa Rica 2022.

Costa Rica is a country of great passion and enthusiasm for football and hosting this World Cup in the country fills us with immense pride. It will be a great event, and we invite fans and players from around the world to join us for what will be an amazing tournament.”

In just a few months, Costa Rica will be home to 16 women’s nation youth teams and will be the stage for a total of 32 matches, featuring some of the world’s best young players and future superstars of the women’s game.

For now, there are 14 out of 16 teams confirmed: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, Korea Republic, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Spain, the USA and, of course, the hosts, Costa Rica. The two remaining teams from South America will be known on April 24th, after the CONMEBOL Tournament takes place in Chile.

The National Stadium and the Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium will be the stages where these young talents will showcase their skills and marvel the entire world.