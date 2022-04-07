The North America Bitcoin Conference in Miami

Between the 6th and 9th of April 2022, Bitcoin Miami hits the Miami Convention Center on Miami Beach. Some of the biggest names in the world of Bitcoin, and some rather savvy investors, are heading to the event. Everything points toward this being one of the biggest Bitcoin events in history.

What Is Bitcoin Miami 2022?

Bitcoin Miami is a multi-day Bitcoin-focused event. Over the course of Bitcoin Miami, there will be several key speakers, along with a whole host of panels where Bitcoin enthusiasts can score themselves investing tips, and even get some of their most burning questions answered.

Bitcoin Miami aims to cover everything that a person really needs to know about Bitcoin. This includes a wealth of beginner classes. However, the main focus of the event is helping people become more independent with their Bitcoin. The goal is to encourage people to turn this into a global currency.

There will be plenty to buy during the event, including alcohol. As you can imagine, all of the transactions can be carried out in Bitcoin.

What Will Happen At The Event?

Of course, there will be pålenty of people around Bitcoin Miami 2022 that are selling products related to Bitcoin, or maybe showing off their latest app. However, the main focus of the event will be on the various conferences that take place. Remember, all of these conferences are on a first-come, first-served basis. If you don’t get in there early, you could miss out on epic presentations from the likes of:

Serena Williams

Peter Thiel

Odell Beckham Jr.

Matt Odell

Michael Saylor

These are just some of the big names at the conference. There are a lot of speakers. All of them have been plucked from the world of investing, business and, of course, Bitcoin investment.

Events At Bitcoin Miami 2022

The bulk of the conference is going to be aimed at experienced investors. It is all about helping those that have a lot of Bitcoin at their disposal to take the next step. However, there will be several beginner courses too. So, don’t be afraid to attend, even if you have never touched Bitcoin before. There will be people that can help you to get started.

The event kicks off with an in-depth discussion and panel of Cash App. This is something that you absolutely don’t want to miss.

Shortly after that, you will get to enjoy presentations on Bitcoin investment from some of the biggest names in Bitcoin. They will teach you exactly how to invest your Bitcoin so it grows quickly.

Over the course of the event, there will be even more presentations on mining Bitcoin, becoming Bitcoin independent, and even a few talks on women in the world of Bitcoin. There are also some events on Bitcoin tax havens, buying Bitcoin businesses, and a whole lot more.

Honestly, if we told you everything that was going on at Bitcoin Miami 2022, we would likely be here all day. There are dozens upon dozens of different panels. It may be tricky for you to know which one you want to attend, so we suggest that you go through the schedule before you arrive!

Do bear in mind that Bitcoin Miami 2022 is only going to be focusing on Bitcoin. No other cryptocurrencies will be discussed during the event.

How Much Does Bitcoin Miami 2022 Cost?

Tickets for the conferences start at $1099, with prices going all the way up to $21,000 if you want the whale pass. Which, if you can afford it, is going to allow you to get the most out of the event. You will be able to get up close and personal with the professionals at the various parties happening over the course of the event.

Of course, all of these prices are going to be available to purchase in Bitcoin too. That price will be dependent on what Bitcoin is currently valued at.

Head to Bitcoin Miami 2022

If this sounds interesting, why not head to Bitcoin Miami 2022? If you don’t manage to get this year’s event, there is always next year. If what we have seen already is to go by, this is something that is going to be massive for years and years to come.