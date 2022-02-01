Costa Rica Approves Private Distributor for Vaccine against Covid-19

The Costa Rica Ministry of Health has approved Farmanova to be the first private distributor of AstraZeneca and its Covid 19 vaccine.

The approval was was in response to the application submitted by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. This authorization goes into effect immediately and and is in accordance with Ministerial Resolution MS-DM-RM-0933-2021.

A statement from the Ministry of Health said the following

“Along these lines, the legal representative of the pharmaceutical company and the authorized drugstores are instructed to ensure that the vaccine is distributed with the approved labeling and that the proper storage and cold chain is maintained until they are delivered to the vaccination sites,”

It added all authorized entities must ensure that the vaccine is distributed with the approved labeling and must be properly stored until the vaccinations are delivered to the appropriate locations.

In addition. they must report to the National Center for Pharmacovigilance any issues that are allegedly attributable to the vaccination or immunization (ESAVI) and keep records of all vaccine placements through SINOVAC, a system available to all places that are authorized to provide vaccination services.

The Ministry of Health also pointed out that it has no connection with the importation times of vaccines, nor with the prices they may have in the country.