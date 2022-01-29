Costa Rica Vs Mexico World Cup Qualifier Match

Three points are at stake on Sunday as Costa Rica goes for its first road victory and at the same time looks to stay in the hunt to qualify for World Cup 2022 when they face Mexico at Estadio Azteca.

Even though Costa Rica has faced Mexico many times, with their most recent match being played in September 2021 and they know each other well, beating Mexico in their home stadium is never an easy task by any measure.

However, Costa Rica can take some solace in knowing that they were able to beat El Tri in Estadio Azteca, 2-1 in the qualifying stages for the 2002 World Cup. (Yes, awhile ago, but its something!)

Although, the chances of Los Ticos qualifying didn’t look hopeful at first since they did not have a win in their first 4 matches, they have been showing signs of life lately with wins over Honduras and Panama and are currently in 5th place and just two points behind Los Canaleros for a playoff spot.

Keep in mind that the top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round scheduled to take place in June 2022.

Costa Rica will stay with Keylor Navas in goal of course and both veterans Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell are expected to start.

Mexico is the favorite to win according to most major wagering sites but whatever the outcome it is sure to be an exciting match.

You can watch the CONCACAF game on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW.