Duke’s BBQ Restaurant Now in Costa Rica

Low, Slow & Smoked is the Texan Way.

Central Texas BBQ has become the most iconic flavor for low, slow and smoked meat flavor in the US and it is now here in Costa Rica. Duke’s Texan BBQ opened in Heredia on July 4th 2021, in the midst of pandemic conditions, and began creating a long list of amazing comments on its meats and recipes.

Duke’s Texan BBQ is the dream come true for two partners who love smoking meats in the Midwest US, and decided to bring it to a market that is solid and filled with new business opportunities as it is Costa Rica.

Carlos and Josué are the local pit masters of flavor for the meats and the sides that complete the meal. Every piece of brisket comes from Texas, and the other meats are carefully chosen one by one to make sure they deliver the best color, taste and wonder.

The first restaurant opened in Paseo de las Flores, Heredia, and in March will be the Grand Opening of the Escazú restaurant opening at The Box, a new, cool shopping center about to open 50 meters North of La Paco.

The restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages are filled with extremely positive comments. The moment you walk into the place, you will feel that you have arrived at a true and authentic BBQ done the Texan Way.

We recommend the Brisket, the ribs, but please don’t stop there; try the Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, the Mac and Cheese or the BBQ Beans.

You can google us to find the locations or can call our WhatsApp at +506 6428 3106 to place an order. Depending on the size of your order we can deliver in the GAM area.

Hotel orders are welcome, and we can cater your next company party, from 10 to 1,000.

It could only be this way, the Texas Way in Costa Rica.