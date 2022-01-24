Costa Rica Police Raid Illegal Party with more than 1600 people

Last Saturday night, the Costa Rica police descended on a massive party that was taking place inside a warehouse located in the La Uruca neighborhood of San Jose.

According to what the authorities were able to determine, an event with music and alcohol was taking place in which about 1,600 people were without masks and without the appropriate social distancing.

The police also determined that other measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus were not in place as there was no hand washing area at the event, nor was the temperature of the attendees being taken.

The police authorities asked the person in charge of the event to show the appropriate documentation that allowed such an an event to take place, as well as the operating permits of the establishment, however, he refused to present such documents, which led the authorities to immediately shut down the event and told everyone that they needed to leave.

After shutting down the event for not adhering to the guidelines set in place by the Ministry of health that helps stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the incident was reported to the San Jose Municipality and the appropriate health authorities for review and any further disciplinary action.