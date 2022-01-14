Avianca adds 3 New flights from Costa Rica to South America

Starting March 27, travelers will be able to go directly to Cartagena, Medellin (Colombia) and Quito (Ecuador).

With the launch of 3 new non-stop routes, Avianca continues to expand its network, one of the most robust in the region, and continues to bet on the growth of the aviation industry and the increase in tourism and the economy in Costa Rica.

The new routes will be non- stop flights from San José to Cartagena, Medellín and Quito,

“We are focused on offering our customers more non-stop connectivity to the most attractive destinations in the region so that Costa Ricans can travel with Avianca in a simple and competitively priced way, enjoying one of the largest networks in Latin America. This year we have important plans for Costa Rica and we start it with the announcement of more connections with the south of the continent,” said David Aleman, Avianca’s General Director for Central and South America.

Avianca’s itineraries for the three new routes are:

San Jose to Cartagena – Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday

San Jose to Medellin – Monday, Friday and Sunday

San Jose to Quito – Monday, Wednesday and Saturday

Tickets are already on sale at avianca.com.