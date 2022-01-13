Costa Rica’s Juan Santamaría Museum will offer virtual vacation workshops

As is tradition, the Juan Santamaría Historical Cultural Museum, along with with the University of Costa Rica – Interuniversity Headquarters of Alajuela, is getting its artistic and educational workshops ready for children and adolescents.

The workshops, aimed at children and adolescents, will be taught virtually from Tuesday, January 25 to Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 10 am to 11:30 am, through the Zoom platform.

The offer of educational and recreational workshops will be given by students of the UCR-SIA, and will be given in two groups:

From Tuesday 25 to Friday 27 January 2022 | For girls and boys from 7 to 10 years old | Animal caricature, Pokémon drawing and collage .

For girls and boys from 7 to 10 years old | Animal caricature, Pokémon drawing and collage . From Tuesday 1 to Thursday 3 February 2022 | For young people from 11 to 14 years old | Watercolor, papercraft and lettering .

“We consider that it is an essential space to contribute to the exchange of knowledge, to the strengthening of the social bond in times of the pandemic and to the promotion of healthy spaces ”said Daniel Madrigal Mejía, coordinator of the social action project.

María Elena Masís, director of the MHCJS, stated that: “Museums are important within the global culture, and are also part of different national identities. For this reason, it is important that all those who have an interest in art and culture, participate in these types of activities that enrich students and allow them to interact, even in a virtual way, with peers of the same age ”.

The activities will be free, and registrations will be made by email [email protected] The registration quota is limited: 25 participants for each workshop. At the time of registration, they will be provided with the list of materials necessary to participate. It is recommended to have them at the time of the workshop for a better experience.