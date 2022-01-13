Costa Rica sets new Record of Daily Infections: 4,170 in one day

Costa Rica surpassed its daily infection record on Wednesday. The Ministry of Health reported 4,170 cases of COVID-19, which translates to being the highest number of the entire pandemic.

There are 242 patients hospitalized because of the virus, 55 of which are in Intensive Care Units.

Due to high number, Costa Rica has almost 600,000 confirmed cases of the disease (599,965).

January already had 4 days with the most positive diagnoses. The second highest number was this past Tuesday with 4,050. On January 8 there were 3,374.

Before this the highest number was on May 12, 2021 with 3,173 and this past January 7 with 3,153.

