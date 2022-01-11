Costa Rica 2022: Record number of Covid Cases & 200% Increase in Deaths

As of January 11 the Health Ministry reported 4050 cases were registered, 4 deaths and 223 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 212 in the public system, of this total 62 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 161 are in a public room.
For Week Number 1:
- 14628 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 2 to January 8
- 3385 new Covid Cases compared to week 52, which covered December 26 to January 1
- The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 149 – the week before it was 119 people
- 139 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 53 the previous week
These totals represents 2090 cases per day and a 332% week-over-week increase.
Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 1
Costa Rica added 21 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 1, a 200% increase compared to the prior period.
- 76.2% were in the age group of 65 and over with 1 death
- 14.3% in he 50-64 age group
- 9.5% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age
- There were no deaths for minors.
This brings the totals as of January 11, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,386 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.
The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.
For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: