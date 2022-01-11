Costa Rica 2022: Record number of Covid Cases & 200% Increase in Deaths

As of January 11 the Health Ministry reported 4050 cases were registered, 4 deaths and 223 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 212 in the public system, of this total 62 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 161 are in a public room.

For Week Number 1:

14628 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 2 to January 8

3385 new Covid Cases compared to week 52, which covered December 26 to January 1

The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 149 – the week before it was 119 people

139 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 53 the previous week

These totals represents 2090 cases per day and a 332% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 1

Costa Rica added 21 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 1, a 200% increase compared to the prior period.

76.2% were in the age group of 65 and over with 1 death

14.3% in he 50-64 age group

9.5% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age

There were no deaths for minors.

This brings the totals as of January 11, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,386 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below: