Costa Rica
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Costa Rica 2022: Record number of Covid Cases & 200% Increase in Deaths

By The Tico Times
Coronavirus hospital at CENARE
Via CCSS.

As of January 11 the Health Ministry reported 4050 cases were registered, 4 deaths and 223 people remain hospitalized, 11 in private centers and 212 in the public system, of this total 62 people are hospitalized in the ICU and 161 are in a public room.

For Week Number 1:

  • 14628 new Covid-19 cases which covers from January 2 to January 8
  • 3385 new Covid Cases compared to week 52, which covered December 26 to January 1
  • The average number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in Costa Rica was 149 – the week before it was 119 people
  • 139 new hospital admissions associated with Covid-19, up from 53 the previous week

These totals represents 2090 cases per day and a 332% week-over-week increase.

Breakdown of Covid Cases for Week 1

Costa Rica added 21 deaths related to Covid-19 during week 1, a 200% increase compared to the prior period.

  • 76.2% were in the age group of 65 and over with 1 death
  • 14.3% in he 50-64 age group
  • 9.5% in the age group of 18 to 49 years of age
  • There were no deaths for minors.

This brings the totals as of January 11, 2022 that Costa Rica has accumulated 7,386 deaths related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

The majority of people hospitalized with Covid-19 in Costa Rica are unvaccinated, the Social Security Fund has said. Well more than half of the country’s population — are fully vaccinated.

For more information about Covid-19 in Costa Rica, see the Health Ministry graphic below:

 

The Tico Times
