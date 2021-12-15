British Airways Has Returned to San Jose, Costa Rica

Flights on British Airways have returned to Juan Santamaría Airport after more than 18 months since suspending its operations to Costa Rica. The airline has started flying again between London and the capital of Costa Rica, with the first flight having arrived into Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) on December 9th, per the airport.

“With the return of British Airways, one of the most important airlines in Europe, Costa Rica recovers the air connectivity it had with the United Kingdom before the pandemic. This is a temporary flight, it will be active until Easter and will return again in October 2022. We hope that British Airways will significantly increase the number of visitors to our country, particularly from the city of London, where we are very well positioned as a destination for wellness, adventure and nature”, said Gustavo Alvarado, Costa Rica Minister of Tourism.

British Airways returns to Costa Rica just at the start of the high season. During December, the airline will fly three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We know that some customers have not flown for a long time, we can assure them that we have a range of Covid-19 measures in place to provide stress-free and hassle-free travel,” added Vladimir Salgado, British Airways Sales Manager for Costa Rica.

To date, Juan Santamaría International Airport connects with 25 destinations around the world, through the operation of 21 international airlines.

You can check on flights, times and rates by visiting the British Airways website.