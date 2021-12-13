National Dance Workshop celebrates 41 Years at the Popular Teatro Melico Salazar

Taller Nacional de Danza will celebrate its 41st anniversary live at the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar.

With choreographies of a great variety of dance genres and styles such as: classical ballet, jazz and hip hop style urban dance, popular dance and contemporary dance; the National Dance Workshop of the MCJ, will celebrate its 41 years of existence.

The Muestra Coreográfica 2021, will be presented on December 14, 15 and 16, at 7 p.m., in the main hall of the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar.

“It is very important for the institution to return to the stage of the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar in person, since the stage experience is crucial as part of the formative processes in dance. It is of great value to do so after two years of adaptation to new teaching methods. In addition, the return to the stage comes at a very significant moment, since the founder of TND, Mireya Barboza, was recently declared a national meritorious citizen”, said Christopher Díaz, Artistic Director of TND.

It should be noted that the visual proposal is of particular relevance for the institution since it represents the return in person to the Teatro Popular Melico Salazar and, in addition, the season will be dedicated to the founder of the Taller Nacional de Danza and recently declared Benemérita de la Patria, Mireya Barboza Mesén.

This Choreographic Exhibition 2021, is the result of learning the artistic processes developed by the artistic training team and students. In addition to the representative groups of the Central Headquarters, the Afro and contemporary dance group in charge of the artistic trainer Claudio Taylor de Limón and the advanced dance and ballet groups of the Garabito Civic Center in charge of the trainer, Ulrike Gutiérrez, will participate.

It is important to point out that the capacity of the Theater is limited to 50%, in order to comply with the sanitary protocols stipulated by the Ministries of Health and Culture and Youth, for performing arts activities.

Tickets can be purchased at the electronic box office through the following link