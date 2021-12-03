Costa Rica Exceeds 25k Downloads of the Health Access QR Code App

As of noon yesterday, it has been reported from the Casa Presidencial that more than 25,000 downloads have been recorded by the Health Access app, which is used for the scanning the QR Code.

In Google’s Play Store a total of 13,300 have been counted, while in Huawei’s AppGallery there have been 5,564, and in the Apple AppStore 6,600, for a total of 25,464 downloads.

This past Wednesday, December 1, the voluntary requirements for a business to verify that a client was vaccinated, via the QR code app, in order to be able to accept more customers was put into place.

The Health Access app can be found on the following platforms:

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details…

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/cr/app/acceso-salud/id1593038304

App Gallery: https://urldra.cloud.huawei.com/eqPkAl3ZjW

According to the new regulations, businesses must identify with a sign or other type of visible signage, if the business will or will not require the QR code to enter. The 1 first option will allow for more people if they are able to prove their vaccination status with the QR code app and the 2nd option would allow fewer people but no QR code vaccination verification is required.

Minors between 12 and 17 years old will not need to present a certificate until January 31, 2022.

Jorge Mora, director of digital governance of the Ministry of Science, Innovation, Technology and Telecommunications, reiterated that the Acceso Salud app is a free application, does not require using the internet, does not store data and does not send any type of information to any public institution, complying with current regulations pertaining to the protection of people’s data.