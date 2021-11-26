Holiday gift guide: A taste of Costa Rica, no matter where you are

It’s the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which means it’s officially the start of the gift-buying season.

In a giving mood? Here are some Costa Rica-themed gifts for your loved ones (or for yourself!).

Café Britt online store

Perhaps Costa Rica’s best-known gourmet coffee vendor, Cafe Britt now has an online store and is offering free shipping to the continental United States on purchases of three bags or more.

They also sell chocolate, nuts and other Costa Rican delicacies for the non-caffeinated among us.

Visit them at chorreador coffee-makers, to hand-stitched bags, Local Keeps highlights artisans with a passion for Costa Rica.

Visit them at LocalKeeps.com.

Handcrafted souvenirs from Sarchí

As we wrote in 2016, Sarchí is the birthplace of the brilliantly painted oxcarts that are a national symbol of Costa Rica, and the Eloy Alfaro oxcart factory is the epicenter.

You can purchase their handcrafted goods at souvenirscostarica.com.

Treasure hunting on Etsy

Etsy is everyone’s favorite hipster online store, and you can use it to find products made in Costa Rica. After you search for a product, filter by shop location in the left-hand column and type “Costa Rica” in the Custom field.

From jewelry to art to handmade clothing, you’re bound to find something worthwhile and unique. Find items at Etsy.com and filter for Costa Rica.

Do you have holiday gift ideas? Let us know in the comments on our Facebook page!