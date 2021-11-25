This Thanksgiving in Costa Rica, pass a plate to those in need

(Courtesy of the World Food Programme)

Thanksgiving is here, and for today’s festivities many of us will reunite with our loved ones to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner, whether we cook at home or dine out. But have you thought about those who will struggle to find even one decent meal today?

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) website, there are over 795 million undernourished people around the globe, meaning that “one in nine people do not get enough food to lead an active and healthy life.

In fact, hunger and malnutrition are the number one risk to health worldwide — greater than AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.”

However, the solution is eminently affordable: for only fifty cents, the WFP can offer a person in need three basic meals for the day.

The organization’s new app, “Share the Meal,” makes this donation simpler and quicker than ever, so that smartphone users – who outnumber hungry children 20 to 1 – can reduce hunger as quickly as they update their Facebook status.

Through “Share the Meal,” users can feed one hungry child for a day, week, month or year; track where their donation was used; and see how many meals have been shared overall.

Now, the main goal is to provide school meals to children in refugee camps for a full year. Donations are allowing these children to receive school meals, helping ensure they can continue their studies.

Visit the Share The Meal website to learn more or to share your meal.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

This article first appeared in 2015