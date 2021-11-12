Costa Rica to allow full crowds by March; more time for kids’ vaccination

Costa Rica will allow capacity crowds at sporting, cultural and large academic events by March 2021, authorities announced this week.

“After the evolution of the pandemic and the high coverage of the vaccination campaign in the country that has allowed the reduction of infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, authorities decided to increase the capacity of sporting, cultural and academic events in Gradually with a capacity of 40% during December, 60% during January, 80% in February, until reaching the total capacity of 100% as of March 1,” a Health Ministry press release reads.

Attendees will have to demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in order to attend large events.

Some of the upcoming attractions in Costa Rica are Coldplay concerts (March 2022) and men’s World Cup qualifying soccer matches (ongoing through March 2022).

Transition period for minors

While Costa Rica will require proof of vaccination in order to enter many businesses and participate in mass events starting January 8, there will be an extended transition period for minors.

Those ages 12-17 — who are eligible to be vaccinated in Costa Rica — won’t need to show proof of vaccination until January 31, the government announced.

“In this way, the entry into the country of tourist families with minors from countries in which immunization is not mandatory or has not reached minors under 18 years is promoted and citizens are given more time to complete their scheme,” the Health Ministry statement reads.

“This measure will have a positive impact on the tourism sector, since it will allow tourists to come with their sons and daughters, who have not been vaccinated because it is not mandatory in their countries or because of the availability of the vaccine. In addition, it is a measure that will allow national minors to complete their scheme in the coming weeks,” explained Communications Minister Agustín Castro.

Covid-19 situation in Costa Rica