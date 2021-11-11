Frontier Airlines launches new Costa Rica flight

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines has launched a new route from Florida to Guanacaste (LIR).

As of November 11, Frontier flies nonstop between Orlando and LIR on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The announcement of this new route from our main tourist source market to Guanacaste is extremely encouraging, especially because it will take place before the start of the high season at the end of the year, contributing to the reactivation and bringing economic relief to the families that depend on it tourism,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister, when the route was first revealed in July.

The flight from Orlando to Guanacaste is operated by an Airbus A320-series aircraft with 186 seats. It departs at 11:30 a.m., arriving to Liberia at 1:46 p.m. The return flight to Orlando International Airport leaves at 2:51 p.m.

“Costa Rica is an immensely popular destination for tourists seeking to explore outdoor activities, as well as enjoy unique cultural activities and experiences,” said Daniel Shurz, Commercial Vice President of Frontier Airlines.

“The low-cost fares offered by Frontier will provide greater facilities for all travelers who plan to make their next vacation to Costa Rica and, likewise, for Costa Ricans enjoy an accessible option to fly to Orlando and other destinations in the United States through our wide network of routes and connections.”

After several years’ absence, Frontier Airlines resumed service to Costa Rica earlier this year. It currently offers flights to the San José area (SJO) from Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO).

Frontier operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and serves approximately 100 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Mexico.

As a low-cost carrier, many amenities — such as seat selection and a carry-on bag — cost extra. Frontier says this unbundling has “lowered fares for millions of fliers.”