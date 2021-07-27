  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Frontier Airlines adding new flight to Costa Rica

July 27, 2021
A Frontier Airlines plane.

A Frontier Airlines airplane. (Photo via Frontier Airlines.)

Weeks after making its return to Costa Rica, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced it will add a new route from Florida to Guanacaste (LIR).

Starting November 11, Frontier will fly nonstop between Orlando and LIR on Thursdays and Sundays.

“The announcement of this new route from our main tourist source market to Guanacaste is extremely encouraging, especially because it will take place before the start of the high season at the end of the year, contributing to the reactivation and bringing economic relief to the families that depend on it tourism,” said Gustavo Segura, Tourism Minister.

The flight from Orlando to Guanacaste will be operated by an Airbus A320-series aircraft with 186 seats and departs at 11:30 a.m., arriving to Liberia at 1:46 p.m. The return flight to Orlando International Airport leaves at 2:51 p.m.

The routes are still subject to government approval, per the airline, though tickets are already available for purchase.

“Today we are happy to announce service to our second destination in Costa Rica, the city of Liberia, with nonstop flights from Orlando, starting this November,” said Daniel Shurz, Commercial Vice President of Frontier Airlines.

“Costa Rica is an immensely popular destination for tourists seeking to explore outdoor activities, as well as enjoy unique cultural activities and experiences. The low-cost fares offered by Frontier will provide greater facilities for all travelers who plan to make their next vacation to Costa Rica and, likewise, for Costa Ricans enjoy an accessible option to fly to Orlando and other destinations in the United States through our wide network of routes and connections.”

After several years’ absence, Frontier Airlines resumed service to Costa Rica earlier this month. It currently offers flights to the San José area (SJO) from Miami (MIA) and Orlando (MCO).

Frontier operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and serves approximately 100 destinations in the U.S., Caribbean and Mexico.

As a low-cost carrier, many amenities — such as seat selection and a carry-on bag — cost extra. Frontier says this unbundling has “lowered fares for millions of fliers.”

