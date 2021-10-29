Covid reproduction rate in Costa Rica suggests continued drop in cases, deaths

Costa Rica’s coronavirus R value has reached its lowest levels in 2021, suggesting that the number of new infections will continue to decrease, according to analysis from the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The UCR estimates the R value in Costa Rica at 0.77, and it has remained below 1.0 since early September. The R number describes how quickly a disease spreads, or how many people would get infected on average from one Covid-positive person.

Via the UCR:

The trend of the R rate has been downward since approximately August 21. This trend has continued. This week’s rates have maintained a moderate downward trend that is expected to continue in the coming weeks.

The critical factor for the decrease has been the advance of vaccination that first stopped the increase in R caused by the rapid penetration of the delta variant of the virus and then is reducing the amount of infections generated by each infected person.

It is expected that maintaining adequate health protocols, and the gradual and orderly lifting of health measures will allow a sustained maintenance of the downward trend.

According to the researchers, in three scenarios (optimistic, pessimistic and neutral), hospitalization rates and fatalities are expected to continue dropping in the coming weeks. In the most pessimistic scenario, the dip would be followed by a moderate increase in hospitalizations by mid-November.

Costa Rica in November is ending its national weekday driving restrictions. In January, proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required to enter most businesses. Click here for more information on Costa Rica’s Covid-19 measures.