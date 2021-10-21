Costa Rica to vaccinate teens as of Oct. 25

Costa Rica will begin vaccinating teenagers without risk factors against Covid-19 beginning Monday, October 25, the Health Ministry announced. Minors ages 12-17 will join all citizens and residents ages 18 and older in being eligible for the shots.

“[This is ] excellent news for our adolescent population, as well as for their mothers, fathers and guardians who we know are eager to have access to vaccines that protect them against Covid-19,” said Daniel Salas, Health Minister.

Some 188,427 adolescents will be eligible to begin their vaccination scheme on Monday. Currently, the only eligible minors are those with risk factors.

The 12-17 age group will receive the Pfizer vaccine with a three-week interval, the Health Ministry says. Minors may be vaccinated at any authorized vaccination center, though ideally they will receive both doses at the same location.

“The availability of vaccines allows us to start with this group and brings us closer to protecting the entire vaccine target population. We have seen the enthusiasm of the youth and their parents for receiving the vaccine and this is great news for everyone,” said Mario Ruiz, medical manager of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

“It is at this time that we have to have more faith, hope and solidarity by vaccinating all of us.”

In order to receive their vaccine, children should be accompanied by an adult and bring identification.

As of Monday, Costa Rica has administered 6,124,445 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 85% of Costa Rica’s target population (those ages 12 and older) have received at least one dose.

The website https://www.ccss.sa.cr/vacunacion lists authorized vaccination sites across Costa Rica and their schedules.

A complete Covid-19 vaccination scheme will be a requirement to participate in most non-essential public activities in Costa Rica starting December 1.

Vaccines will be required to enter: Restaurants and food courts; bars and casinos; stores and commercial centers; museums; gyms; hotels; worship sites; event halls; adventure tourism activities; theaters and cinemas; sporting events.