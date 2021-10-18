No menu items!
Six found dead in Buenos Aires, Puntarenas: Reports

By The Tico Times
Six people were killed Monday morning before dawn on a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, according to reports from La Nación and other outlets.

The dead reportedly include three men, two women and a minor. At least one of the victims is believed to be a U.S. citizen, La Nación says.

The U.S. national owned the property at which the crime occurred, while the other victims were residents of the area, CRHoy reports.

Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) are reportedly on the scene. A spokesperson for the organization did not return a request for comment as of press time.

The incident would represent the deadliest known multiple homicide in Costa Rica this year.

We’ll update this story after the OIJ comments on the case.

The Tico Times
