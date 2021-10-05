Bayer announces major Costa Rica expansion

Bayer is expanding its presence in Costa Rica through the construction of a new production facility at Coyol Industrial Park in Alajuela, the German pharmaceutical announced Tuesday.

“In Costa Rica, Bayer will build a new state-of-the-art production facility, specialized in the production and supply of long-acting reversible contraceptives,” the company said via a press release. The new production plant is expected to start the supply of long-acting reversible contraceptives by 2024.

Bayer purchased the Coyol property in March 2021. It’s located within a free-trade zone.

Both the Costa Rica site and a similar location in Finland “will produce hormonal implants and hormonal intrauterine systems (IUS), supporting Bayer to achieve its global sustainability goal of providing 100 million women and girls in low- and middle-income countries with access to family planning by 2030.”

“The investment will also support Bayer, a leader in women’s healthcare with an innovative and successful IUS product portfolio, in strengthening its commercial supply chain,” the company added.

The company’s total investment across the two new sites will be of at least €400 million (about $464 million). The $200 million allocated for Costa Rica will help to construct a 28,000 square meter facility with six production lines.

Bayer has had a Costa Rican presence for more than 40 years, and the country has been Bayer’s regional hub since 2008. It currently operates administrative offices in Escazú and a medical device plant in Heredia, and it has been growing its Shared Services Center in Alajuela.

The Shared Services Center, which offers accounting, finances and business support, has expanded from 25 employees in 2017 to more than 600 in 2020, according to Bayer.

Bayer also conducts agricultural research in Costa Rica through two farms: a fruit-tree farm in Limón and a cotton-seed farm in Guanacaste.

