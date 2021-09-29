Costa Rica unveils new bicentennial coin

The Central Bank of Costa Rica on Tuesday unveiled a new coin that celebrates the country’s bicentennial.

The 500-colón piece (about $0.80) will enter circulation in November, and the Central Bank will mint about 5 million of the coins.

“It fulfills our dream that Costa Ricans have in their hands a piece of the history that we are building together,” said President Carlos Alvarado. “Five million coins will be issued to remind each person of our history, struggles, achievements and aspirations.

“Let us thus celebrate our bicentennial, materializing in a small coin that Costa Rica is made of biodiversity, great legacies and above all: freedom, peace and democracy.”