Marriott expanding in Costa Rica

Marriott this month announced it will expand in Costa Rica by opening Fairfield and Residence Inn properties.

The two new hotels will bring Marriott’s portfolio in Costa Rica to 17 hotels and feature a combined 242 rooms, the company said in a press release.

Residence Inn Alajuela will be located in Coyol de Alajuela, near Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) and the many multi-national companies that operate in the area’s free-trade zones. Guests there can expect fully equipped kitchens in each suite, complimentary breakfast, a grab-and-go market and other ameneties.

The Fairfield by Marriott San Jose Curridabat, situated in Guayabos, will have 125 rooms in what the company calls a “growing business cluster” east of the capital.

Both new hotels aim to capitalize on business travelers visiting Costa Rica and the multinational companies that operate in the San José area.

Costa Rica was the world’s best-performing country relative to its size in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), according to analysis from fDi Intelligence.

“We are proud to work with Saxum Group to bring the Fairfield by Marriott brand to Costa Rica and add the Residence Inn by Marriott to enhance the hospitality offering in the greater metropolitan area of San Jose,” said Pablo Botero, Marriott International’s Senior Director of Development for Central America and the Caribbean, in a statement from the company.

“The continued expansion of the Greater Metropolitan Area has become a draw for international companies seeking strategic developments in the country, and we are excited to be part of this expansion.”

Marriott’s properties in Costa Rica include Los Sueños (Puntarenas) and El Mangroove (Guanacaste). Earlier this year, Hilton opened a hotel in Costa Rica’s tallest building.

But the majority of hotels in Costa Rica are small and independently owned, the Tourism Board (ICT) says.

Some 600,000 jobs in Costa Rica are directly or indirectly created by the tourism industry, according to the Tourism Board, and the sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

The featured photo shows JW Marriott Guanacaste in Costa Rica.