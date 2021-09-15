Below is a list of Independence Day events in Costa Rica. The celebrations mark the country’s bicentennial — the 200th anniversary of independence from Spain.

This schedule was compiled by the Costa Rican Presidency. All times local:

Official Independence Day ceremony

The official acts for the celebration of the Bicentennial begin with the placement of a floral offering at 8 a.m. at the National Monument in San José. Hosted by Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of the Republic; Claudia Dobles Camargo, First Lady; Sylvie Durán Salvatierra, Minister of Culture and Youth; representatives of the supreme powers; and Johnny Araya, mayor of San José. The activity can be observed from the Facebook of the Presidential House of Costa Rica.

The official civic act with the presence of the President of the Republic and the representatives of the government and the Supreme Powers of the Republic, will be held at 9 a.m. in Juan Mora Fernández Square, in front of the National Theater, and will be broadcast on Facebook: Casa Presidential of Costa Rica.

For the closing of the official activities on September 15, there will be the show “Costa Rica lives the Bicentennial,” produced by the Municipality of San José, which will be part of the closing acts of the celebration of the Independence Day of Costa Rica and in which representatives and government authorities will participate. It be seen this September 15, at 8 p.m., from the National Stadium, with live transmission on the Facebook of the Municipality of San José.

Artistic and cultural agenda

The Guanacaste Concert Band will present a Costa Rican music concert on September 15 at 8 a.m. through their Facebook.

From Alajuela, the band of that province will offer the special presentation “Celebrating our Independence, 200 years “, which will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 15, at noon, on Facebook.

The National Museum will enable the virtual exhibition “White, blue and red: 1821-2021”. The experience will allow you to access historical documents, photographs, and information collected by the National Museum and the University of Costa Rica, coordinators of this exhibition. The virtual exhibition will be available on the website: www.museocostarica.go.cr

The National Library System will carry out the “Central American Poetry Reading: Rediscovering Freedom”, an initiative that brings together poets from eight countries: David Robinson Orobio, from Panama; Francisco Mata Ulloa, from Costa Rica; Rocío Rodríguez Soto, from Costa Rica; Fabricio Estrada, from Honduras; Fernando Cabrera, from the Dominican Republic; Rainier Alfaro Bautista, from El Salvador; Nelton Santiago Escobar, from Guatemala; Taira Edilma Stanley, from Panama; Mainor González, from Costa Rica; Denisse Español, from the Dominican Republic; Alexéi Tellerías Díaz, from El Salvador; Aurora Chaj Haz, from Guatemala; Carlos Calero, from Nicaragua; and Adele Ramos, from Belize. This literary meeting will be held on Wednesday, September 15, at 3 p.m., on Facebook: National Library System of Costa Rica .

To learn about the visual memory of the country, the virtual discussion will be offered : “Dusting off photographic archives of Costa Rica and its context “, with researcher Alejandra Chaverri. The activity is organized by the National Library and the academics and researchers Sussy Vargas and Mariechen Wust. The transmission will take place on Wednesday, September 15, at 4 p.m., on Facebook: Biblioteca Nacional Costa Rica

For their part, the San José Concert Band and the Republic of Panama Band unite their talents in the special presentation “Costa Rica and Panama united by Music”. This concert is an initiative promoted by Ingrid Picado Monge, Costa Rican ambassador in Panama, in coordination with bands from both countries, who will offer the public the possibility of enjoying traditional Costa Rican and Panamanian music.

The concert will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 15, at 6 p.m., on Facebook: San José Concert Band and at 8:30 p.m. on Channel 13 Trece Costa Rica Television.