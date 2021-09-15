No menu items!
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Feliz día de la Independencia, Costa Rica!

By Alejandro Zúñiga
The Costa Rican flag
Andrés Madrigal / The Tico Times

Happy Independence Day from all of us at The Tico Times!

Today, Costa Rica celebrates its bicentennial — 200 years of independence. It’s a joyous day across the country, as Ticos honor freedom, democracy and a culture of peace with songs and celebrations.

Most businesses across the country will remain open today, since Costa Rica moved the corresponding day off to Monday. (And, if we’re getting technical, actual sovereignty took a few more years.)

We hope you start your morning with gallo pinto, experience an emotion that can only be described as “Pura Vida,” and end your day with a cold Imperial, Pilsen, Ron Centenario or tropical smoothie.

Happy 200th, Costa Rica. ¡Vivan siempre el trabajo y la paz!

Alejandro Zúñiga
