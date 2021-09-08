Guanacaste Airport sees continued passenger recovery

The number of passengers transiting through Guanacaste Airport (LIR) in Liberia, Costa Rica, continues to increase, airport authorities reported.

Passenger numbers have grown over three consecutive months (June, July, and August), and in July the Guanacaste Airport handled more passengers than the same period in 2019 — 48,801 vs. 48,724, according to the Tourism Board (ICT).

August 2021 data “follow the same trend,” though the Tourism Board hasn’t yet announced last month’s figures.

“This traffic data represents Guanacaste leadership as a tourist destination in this economic reactivation,” said César Jaramillo, the airport’s CEO.

“The teamwork between the administration of Guanacaste Airport, VINCI Airports, ICT and the Government of Costa Rica demonstrates that we are developing a joint and balanced strategy between health, connectivity, and economic reactivation. The whole ecosystem is aligned with the airlines, hoteliers and industry workers, so together we can continue on this road to recovery.”

September 5 marked one year since LIR reopened to commercial flights in context of the coronavirus pandemic. All U.S. airlines have resumed service to Guanacaste, and to Costa Rica in general.

For the upcoming 2021-22 high season, LIR will add the following new flights:

Orlando, Florida (Frontier)

Austin, Texas (American)

Denver, Colorado (Southwest)

Chicago, Illinois (American)

Guanacaste Airport is Costa Rica’s second-busiest, behind Juan Santamaría (SJO) near the capital of San José. SJO handled 40% fewer passengers in July 2021 compared to 2019.

In 2019, nearly 600,000 people transited through LIR, which represented an 8.5% increase over 2018.

Guanacaste Airport has been recognized by Airports Council International among the “Best Airports by Size & Region” in three consecutive years.

The featured photo shows a busy day on the ramp at Liberia International Airport in Guanacaste, Costa Rica, before the pandemic.