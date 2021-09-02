Canada donating vaccines to Costa Rica

The Canadian government will donate 319,200 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Costa Rica this week, authorities announced Thursday.

“Many thanks to the people and the Government of this sister country for this great support to continue accelerating vaccination, and to protect each person in each region of Costa Rica,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

Gran noticia para 🇨🇷

Recibiremos una donación directa del gobierno de Canadá de 319 200 dosis de AstraZeneca contra COVID-19



Muchas gracias al país hermano. Agradezco también a @CRcancilleria por intensas gestiones diplomáticas para esta donación@CCSSdeCostaRica @CNECostaRica — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) September 2, 2021

With the shipment from Canada, this will become Costa Rica’s week with the most vaccine doses received so far in 2021, Alvarado said. Costa Rica would import nearly 700,000 vaccines between the donation and purchases from pharmaceuticals.

The country has obtained 5.2 million vaccines so far, the vast majority through its own purchases.

Costa Rica has also received vaccine donations directly from the United States, which delivered more than 500,000 doses in July. Spain earmarked doses for Costa Rica through Covax.