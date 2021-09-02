No menu items!
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Canada donating vaccines to Costa Rica

By Alejandro Zúñiga
The Canadian government will donate 319,200 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Costa Rica this week, authorities announced Thursday. 

“Many thanks to the people and the Government of this sister country for this great support to continue accelerating vaccination, and to protect each person in each region of Costa Rica,” said President Carlos Alvarado. 

With the shipment from Canada, this will become Costa Rica’s week with the most vaccine doses received so far in 2021, Alvarado said. Costa Rica would import nearly 700,000 vaccines between the donation and purchases from pharmaceuticals.

The country has obtained 5.2 million vaccines so far, the vast majority through its own purchases.

Costa Rica has also received vaccine donations directly from the United States, which delivered more than 500,000 doses in July. Spain earmarked doses for Costa Rica through Covax.

