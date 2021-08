Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) are searching for Jaclyn Naomi Smith, a 40-year-old Canadian citizen who has been missing in Costa Rica since August 17.

Smith was last seen in Playa Hermosa, Carillo, Guanacaste. Her disappearance was reported to authorities on August 19.

If you have any information, contact the OIJ by phone at 800-800-0645 or on Whatsapp at 8800-0645. Reports to these numbers are confidential.