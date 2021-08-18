United State extends travel mask mandate

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will extend that country’s federal transportation mask mandate through January 18, the agency said Tuesday.

Masks will remain required for nearly all passengers flying into, out of, or through the United States until at least January 19, 2022.

The original U.S. mask mandate, which applies to all air, rail and bus travelers over the age of 2, was set to expire until mid-September. The extension comes as Covid-19 cases and deaths rise in the United States and elsewhere as a result of the more contagious Delta variant.

According to the TSA, “passengers without a mask may be denied entry, boarding, or continued transport. Failure to comply with the mask requirement can result in civil penalties.”

As Covid-19 surges in parts of the United States, some airlines have experienced drops in bookings and increasing cancellations.

U.S. regulations on mask-wearing apply to flights to/from the United States and do not otherwise impact Costa Rica. The United States is Costa Rica’s primary tourism market, and most major U.S. airlines serve Costa Rica.

Costa Rica continues to require masks at airports and in most other indoor situations, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. However, fully vaccinated tourists and minors can now enter Costa Rica without travel insurance.