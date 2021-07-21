Magnitude 6.5 earthquake jolts Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake shook much of Costa Rica on Wednesday afternoon.

The Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said the tremor occurred at 3:15 p.m. and had an epicenter on the Burica Peninsula, near the border between Costa Rica and Panama.

Below is the preliminary report of Wednesday’s event from OVSICORI:

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) says an evaluation of possible damage is underway. Posts on social media described a lengthy shake, with some in the Southern Pacific and Caribbean saying objects fell off shelves.

Costa Rica’s National Tsunami Monitoring System (SINAMOT) said there is no risk for a tsunami in the country following Wednesday’s earthquake. SINAMOT recommends evacuating to higher ground immediately in the face of strong and/or long earthquakes in the future.

The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake as a magnitude 7.0 with an epicenter 80 km SSE of Punta de Burica, Panama. It was later recalculated at magnitude 6.8.

The National Seismological Network (RSN) of Costa Rica initially calculated a 7.0 magnitude.

OVSICORI, the RSN and the USGS will update their initial reports, which may result in changes to the announced magnitude.

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNE, OVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.