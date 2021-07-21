  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Amazon creating 2,000 new jobs in Costa Rica

July 21, 2021
Amazon Logo Costa Rica

(Photo via Amazon Costa Rica.)

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will create 2,000 new customer service jobs in Costa Rica.

The face-to-face positions will be located at Amazon’s Costa Rica headquarters in Heredia and Calle Blancos, while the virtual jobs will be available nationwide. The company says it will hire customer service agents, team managers and operations managers.

“The Customer Service operation in Costa Rica opened in 2008 with 75 employees, and today we have more than 15,000 specialized collaborators who offer a world-class service that characterizes Amazon,” said Alejandro Filloy, Director of Customer Service for Latin America.

Those interested can apply at www.amazon.jobs/costarica.

“We are very excited about Amazon’s announcement, and we want to thank its commitment to the development of quality jobs in our country, particularly at this time,” said Labor Minister Silvia Lara.

President Carlos Alvarado called the announcement “great news” and said the company can offer “quality employment.”

Amazon has operated in Costa Rica since 2008 and today employs more than 14,000 people here, according to the company. Its local offices are in free-trade zones in San José and Heredia.

Amazon.com, Inc. is among the world’s top-10 largest companies by revenue, according to Fortune.

