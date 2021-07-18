Visiting Costa Rica’s Palo Verde National Park

Guanacaste province is abundant in wonderful biodiversity and wildlife with endless options of how to spend a gorgeous day out exploring Costa Rica’s beauty and natural environments. Palo Verde National Park is just one of the many examples of great places to discover the country’s abundance of stunning ecosystems and impressive landscape.

Located in the northwestern region of Costa Rica in the Nicoya Peninsula, Palo Verde National Park is just a little over an hour from Liberia’s airport sitting on the banks of the Tempisque River, and is a part of the Tempisque Conservation Area.

If your starting point is closer to the San Jose area then your journey could take at least 4 hours so you may want to incorporate this must-see park into a weekend adventure.

Dry Tropical Forest Preservation

Established in 1978 this remote park is sprawling with over 45,000 acres of sanctuary caring for its grasslands and safeguarding the conservation of its wetlands, preserving the mangroves, river habitats, and lagoons as it is protected by the Ramsar Convention.

This protection has allowed the park to flourish, sustaining the wildlife and encouraging the vegetation to maintain its stability. Palo Verde National Park is comprised of Central America’s endangered ecosystem, the dry tropical forest, therefore the preservation of Costa Rica’s deciduous dry forest is of the utmost importance within.

The trees have adapted to the minimal rainfall in the region during parts of the year and survive by shedding their leaves allowing them to conserve their water. A diversity of trees towering over the grounds are found within of cashew trees, the thorny trunked javiloo, the exploited cocobolo that maintains its existence in thanks to protected areas, the flowering ceiba tree, and the sweet-smelling pochete tree.

What to see when visiting Palo Verde National Park

Located in one of the driest regions in the country, visiting during the dry season will give you a different perspective on the park with its low water levels from a lack of precipitation.

This can be of benefit when visiting in search of the country’s impressive variety of birds such as the uniquely colored roseate spoonbill. The marshes shrink in size making it easier to catch a glimpse of the many species gathering around the isolated waters sources like the green-backed herons, northern jacanas, and a beautiful variety of tanagers.

The dry season welcomes a diversity of migratory birds escaping the cooler temperatures using this as a safe stopover and resting home.

Listen for nature’s music throughout the park serenaded by the sounds of Costa Rica’s extensive bird species that seek solace within this peaceful refuge. Your eyes will feast upon the vibrant colors and array of birds appreciating these special moments whether you are a birding enthusiast or simply relishing in a beautiful day out exploring.

As birds like the white ibis, great egret, wood stork, and the black-bellied whistling duck flock to the limited water areas, you will see a higher concentration of species making it an ideal bird watching destination for thousands of birds.

Visiting Palo Verde National Park gives you a glimpse into many of the country’s diverse habitats bearing witness to the splendor throughout of low land and flooded forests, various grasslands, freshwater mangroves and swamps and plenty more within.

Tempisque River

During the wet season, rains can be heavy creating excess water and the Rio Tempisque spreads throughout with the floodwaters creating the beauty of what Palo Verde is made of and what makes it so exceptional.

The additional waters overflow and transform the park into its extensive and unique mangroves, lagoons, and lakes creating homes for various unique birds and wildlife.

The park takes on a new life as the waterways fill up, the land and trees feed upon the water and the birds are in flight to the new aquatic resources. You may not see such a high concentration of birdlife during the wet season as many migratory birds return to their nesting grounds, however, the park is rich in local birds, wildlife, and beautiful flora and fauna.

The Tempisque River sustains a large concentration of the crocodile population and the best way to see them in action and to explore Palo Verde National Park is by taking a guided boat tour.

The water tours are not provided by the park, however, are offered by reputable tour companies and locals. The water safari gently guides you down the river taking you on a serene floating tour to see much of the exciting wildlife within the park and experience the tranquility of the surroundings.

Wildlife Variety in Palo Verde

It is not only abundant in its extensive and elaborate species of birds like the colorfully feathered motmots, cheerful parakeets, and vibrant scarlet macaws but wildlife as well. The fun and playful capuchin monkeys live within the park, howler monkeys perch above and lay within the branches and squirrels scurry across the playground of trees.

Coatis and collared peccaries roam the grounds while white-tailed deer, pacas, and agoutis travel throughout as well. Several species of snake-like the colored coral snake, powerful boa constrictor, and rattlesnakes call this park home in addition to plenty of iguanas.

When To Visit

Palo Verde can be visited year-round but remember to take into consideration which season you choose to venture here. Exploring during the dry season of December to April can offer more opportunities for amazing bird watching and wildlife sightings through the sparser vegetation.

However, it does come with quite warmer temperatures accompanied by high humidity feeling the intensity when outdoors for an extended period of time. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the wet season can take you into an oasis of waterways and lagoons but does require you to come prepared for the rain with some rain gear or a light jacket to protect you.

Final Thoughts

Palo Verde National Park is an example of how various ecosystems can come together in this amazing country to create such beauty and harmony, co-existing to create a stunning refuge for the spectacular bird species and wildlife that comes to rest here. As the wetlands and the park’s dry forest piece together like a beautiful puzzle nature provides us with a chance to see the magical beauty that makes Costa Rica so truly special.