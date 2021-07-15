  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Canada sanctions Nicaraguan officials with ties to Ortega

July 15, 2021
Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua

Handout picture released by the Nicaraguan Presidency showing Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (C), his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo (L) and Army Chief Julio Cesar Aviles during the 41st anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, at the Plaza de la Revolucion, in Managua, on September 2, 2020. ((Photo by Cesar PEREZ / Nicaraguan Presidency / AFP))

Canada on Wednesday imposed financial sanctions on 15 Nicaraguan officials close to President Daniel Ortega, including his daughter Camila Antonia Ortega Murillo, in response to “ongoing human rights violations” in that country.

These sanctions are in addition to those that the North American country had implemented two years ago against nine other officials and those announced in June by its neighbor, the United States.

“Since 2018, the Government of Nicaragua has been committing gross and systematic human rights violations against its people, including campaigns of repression and state-sponsored violence against public protests and suppression of any political opposition,” said the Canadian Foreign Minister, Marc Garneau, in a statement.

The sanctions include freezing the assets of those affected, as well as the prohibition of transactions in Canada or with Canadian companies.

In addition to the president’s daughter, coordinator of the National Commission for Creative Economy, the list includes the president of the Central Bank, Leonardo Ovidio Reyes Ramírez; the deputy Edwin Ramón Castro Rivera; and General Julio Modesto Rodríguez Balladares, executive director of the Military Social Welfare Institute.

“Canada continues to call for the immediate release of the arbitrarily arrested, imprisoned or detained political candidates, as well as the release of all political prisoners, and an end to the arrest and harassment of the independent media and civil society actors,” the Canadian minister declared.

A total of 26 opponents of the Ortega government, including six presidential candidates, have been detained since the beginning of June, with a few months remaining before the elections.

Ortega, 75, who is expected to run for a fourth consecutive term, says the arrested opponents are neither “candidates” nor “politicians,” but “criminals” seeking to overthrow him with financial support from the United States.

In 2018, Nicaragua was rocked by a wave of protests demanding the resignation of Ortega and his wife, the country’s vice president, accused by their detractors of having established a dictatorship marked by corruption and nepotism.

A violent repression left 328 dead, hundreds of opponents were imprisoned and more than 100,000 Nicaraguans went into exile.

Related posts:

  1. Two more potential Ortega challengers detained in Nicaragua
  2. Nicaragua arrests banking executive as clampdown tightens
  3. US freezes visas for 100 Nicaragua officials

You may be interested

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory
Costa Rica
172 views
Costa Rica
172 views

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team can secure their spot in the knockout stage of the Gold Cup with…

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption
Tico Times #TBT
4217 views
Tico Times #TBT
4217 views

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 15, 2021

In March 1963, Irazú Volcano began a period of eruptions that would last two years. The below video, via the…

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family
Fishing
11 views
Fishing
11 views

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

Todd Staley - July 15, 2021

Costa Rica is bordered on two sides by oceans, the Pacific Ocean on the west coast and Caribbean Sea on…

LATEST NEWS

Celso Borges and Costa Rica during a Gold Cup match against Guadeloupe.
Costa Rica

La Sele vs. Suriname: Costa Rica can qualify to knockout stage with victory

 - Jul 15, 2021
Tico Times #TBT

TBT: Irazú Volcano’s two-year eruption

 - Jul 15, 2021
Fishing

Costa Rica’s two oceans: One big, dysfunctional family

 - Jul 15, 2021
Costa Rica officially joined the OECD on May 25, 2021.
Costa Rica

Facing backlash, Costa Rica’s OECD representative resigns

 - Jul 15, 2021
The Embassy of Cuba in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Cuba

Cuban Embassy in Costa Rica suspends activities due to demonstrations

 - Jul 14, 2021
The flag of Haiti
Haiti

What do we know about the assassination of Haiti’s president?

 - Jul 14, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports