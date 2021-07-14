Project to attract digital nomads to Costa Rica has passed

A project that seeks to attract remote workers to Costa Rica has passed both debates in the Legislative Assembly and will soon become law.

The bill — which has the support of the Tourism Board (ICT) and various other sectors — still needs to be signed by the President and published in La Gaceta. It may then take several weeks for authorities to determine the specific legal processes regarding the new visa.

The law will grant year-long visas in Costa Rica for qualifying remote workers, often called “digital nomads.”

Remote workers can obtain a permit to stay for one year in Costa Rica, extendable for one additional year. They will also have the possibility of opening local bank accounts and can drive in Costa Rica using their country’s license, among other benefits.

“In the current situation, where tourism recovery could extend for up to three more years before returning to the pre-pandemic demand, the segment of digital nomads is key to the rebound of the sector,” said Tourism Minister Gustavo Segura.

Costa Rica is an “ideal destination” for digital nomads, the ICT says, because of its high internet connectivity paired with warm weather and outdoor adventures like surfing and hiking.

“Tourists who stay for longer periods of time redistribute their money in the value chains generated by tourism,” Segura said.

“They make more local purchases, rent a car for several weeks or months, use services such as the beauty salon, the supermarket, restaurant, soda, laundry, greengrocer, medical services, among other businesses in the community, hence the importance of becoming an option for remote workers.”

Currently, “digital nomads” enter Costa Rica as tourists and must therefore leave the country within 90 days

Requirements for Costa Rica’s digital nomad visa

As indicated by the final text of the bill, the requirements to qualify for Costa Rica’s proposed digital nomad visa are as follows: