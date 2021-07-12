  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

U.S. will donate 500,000 Covid vaccine doses to Costa Rica

July 12, 2021
A girl looks on as the American flag ascends the flag pole.

A girl looks on as the American flag ascends the flag pole. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

Costa Rica this week will receive 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses manufactured by Pfizer/BioNTech and donated by the United States government, authorities said.

“We are pleased to confirm the donation of half a million vaccines against Covid-19 of high efficacy from the United States government,” said Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.

“This will permit us to accelerate, during July, the vaccine process, which is important to protect health and lives, as well as to boost economic activity.”

While authorities haven’t shared the precise delivery date, Castro said the doses will arrive to Costa Rica “in the coming days.”

“This culminates weeks of very intense work and coordination between the diplomatic team and their U.S. counterparts,” Castro said.

Gloria Berbena, Chargé d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica, first announced the donation on Friday evening.

To date, Costa Rica has received 2,847,435 vaccine doses and administered 2.5 million of them. This means the 500,000 U.S.-donated vaccines represent about 20% of the total doses Costa Rica has administered over more than six months.

Accelerating the vaccine process among at-risk adults could allow Costa Rica meet its goal of expanding access to all teenagers and adults by the end of July.

Related posts:

  1. United States sending vaccines to Costa Rica next week
  2. ‘Multilateralism is back!’ How Costa Rica’s leaders celebrated U.S. inauguration
  3. U.S. plans to donate Covid-19 vaccines to Costa Rica

You may be interested

Anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Cuba
428 views
Cuba
428 views

Anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

Katell ABIVEN / AFP - July 12, 2021

Cuba on Monday blamed a US "policy of economic suffocation" for unprecedented anti-government protests, as president Joe Biden backed calls…

Following pandemic pause, Costa Rican schools back in session
Costa Rica
198 views
Costa Rica
198 views

Following pandemic pause, Costa Rican schools back in session

Alejandro Zúñiga - July 12, 2021

Costa Rica has resumed in-person learning across the country's public schools. School returns to a mixed modality in which students…

Sloths, A New National Symbol of Costa Rica And Algae Growers
Costa Rica wildlife
1239 views
Costa Rica wildlife
1239 views

Sloths, A New National Symbol of Costa Rica And Algae Growers

Fleur Daugey - July 12, 2021

Sloths may be slow animals, but they surely make their way throughout Costa Rica. Their leisurely ways seem quite suited…

LATEST NEWS

The Cuban flag on a car in Havana.
Cuba

Anti-government protests erupt in Cuba

 - Jul 12, 2021
The Buenaventura Corrales Elementary School
Costa Rica

Following pandemic pause, Costa Rican schools back in session

 - Jul 12, 2021
Costa Rica wildlife

Sloths, A New National Symbol of Costa Rica And Algae Growers

 - Jul 12, 2021
Water cannons welcome a flight to Liberia, Guanacaste, Costa Rica on September 5, 2020.
Costa Rica

United Airlines expanding routes to Costa Rica as travel rebounds

 - Jul 12, 2021
La Sele, Costa Rica's Men National Team
Costa Rica

Costa Rica, Jamaica are group favorites as Gold Cup tournament begins

 - Jul 12, 2021
Guaro, Costa Rica's national liquor.
Arts and Culture

Giving the traditional drink of Costa Rica, guaro, a second sip

 - Jul 11, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports