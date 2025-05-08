Historic Election of First American Pope: Cardinal Robert Prevost Becomes Leo XIV

In a groundbreaking moment for the Catholic Church, Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, a Chicago-born prelate, was elected as the first pope from the United States on Thursday, May 8, 2025, taking the papal name Leo XIV. The announcement followed the emission of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel, signaling the successful conclusion of the conclave to choose the successor to Pope Francis, who passed away last month at age 88.

The election of Leo XIV, the 267th pontiff, marks a historic shift, as no American has ever held the papacy in the Church’s 2,000-year history. Prevost, a moderate known for his close alignment with Pope Francis’ vision, brings a unique perspective shaped by decades of missionary work in Peru, where he also holds citizenship. His extensive experience in Latin America, including his role as Bishop of Chiclayo and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, resonates deeply with Costa Rica and the broader region, home to nearly 40% of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

A Moment of Global Celebration

Tens of thousands gathered in St. Peter’s Square, erupting in cheers and tears as white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel at 6:00 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Thursday, accompanied by the pealing bells of St. Peter’s Basilica and churches across Rome. Crowds rushed to the square, waving flags and chanting “Viva Il Papa!” (“Long live the pope!”) in anticipation of the new pontiff’s first address.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be here to see the pope. It’s really special… I’m excited!” said Florian Fried, a 15-year-old from Munich, Germany, capturing the global excitement. Bruna Hodara, a 41-year-old from Brazil, recorded the moment on her phone, shouting “Habemus Papam!” as the crowd celebrated the historic election.

In Costa Rica, where Catholicism remains a cornerstone of cultural identity, the news was met with pride and optimism. “To have a pope who has served in Latin America and understands our region’s challenges is a blessing,” said María Elena Vargas, a San José schoolteacher. “His election feels like a bridge between the Vatican and our people.”

A Pastor with Latin American Roots

Born in Chicago in 1955, Prevost joined the Order of Saint Augustine in 1977 and spent much of his career in Peru, serving as a missionary, parish pastor, and eventually Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023. His fluency in Spanish and deep connection to Latin American culture have earned him admiration across the region. As Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops since 2023, he played a pivotal role in selecting bishops worldwide, gaining respect for his pragmatic and pastoral approach.

Prevost’s choice of the name Leo XIV signals a nod to Pope Leo XIII, known for his diplomatic skill and efforts to address modern challenges in the late 19th century. Vatican observers suggest this choice reflects Prevost’s intention to balance tradition with the need for reform, continuing Pope Francis’ emphasis on compassion, synodality, and outreach to marginalized communities.

Challenges Ahead for Leo XIV

Leo XIV inherits a Church at a crossroads. He faces the daunting task of uniting a polarized global Catholic community, addressing the ongoing fallout from the clergy sexual abuse scandal, and navigating geopolitical tensions in a conflict-ridden world. In Costa Rica, where the Church has grappled with declining attendance and abuse allegations, Leo XIV’s pastoral experience and moderate stance offer hope for renewal.

Critics, however, point to unresolved allegations regarding Prevost’s handling of abuse claims during his time in Peru and as an Augustinian leader. Advocacy groups like SNAP have raised concerns, though the Diocese of Chiclayo has maintained that Prevost followed canonical norms. These issues may test his ability to restore trust in the Church’s moral authority.

A New Era for the Church

The conclave, comprising 133 cardinal electors from 70 countries, was the most international in history, with 80% appointed by Pope Francis. The election, concluded in less than two days, required a two-thirds majority, though the exact number of ballots remains secret. Following tradition, Leo XIV entered the Room of Tears to don the papal cassock before appearing on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he delivered his first “Urbi et Orbi” blessing to the world.

As Leo XIV steps into his role, the world watches with anticipation. For Costa Ricans, his Latin American ties and pastoral heart offer a beacon of hope, signaling a papacy that may strengthen the Church’s voice in the region and beyond.