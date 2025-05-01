No menu items!

COSTA RICA'S LEADING ENGLISH LANGUAGE NEWSPAPER

HomeTopicsEnvironment and WildlifeCosta Rica’s Corcovado Sees Surge in Jaguar Sightings

Costa Rica’s Corcovado Sees Surge in Jaguar Sightings

Tico Times
By Tico Times
Jaguar at night in Costa Rica

Recent studies by Costa Rica’s Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) have revealed a significant uptick in jaguar sightings within Corcovado National Park, a biodiversity hotspot on the Osa Peninsula. Data collected through an extensive network of camera traps indicate a rebound in the jaguar population, a promising sign attributed to robust environmental protection measures and collaborative conservation efforts.

SINAC’s Rastreo Corcovado program, in partnership with organizations like JaguarOsa, has utilized camera traps for over a decade to monitor terrestrial mammals. A notable capture in July of last year, showed a female jaguar named Coral with her cub, suggesting successful reproduction within the park. Evelyn Solano, a park ranger involved in the program, described the sighting as a “signal of hope,” indicating that jaguars are not only surviving but thriving, potentially leading to more cubs in the near future. Since 2021, consistent records of jaguar reproduction have bolstered optimism among researchers.

Experts credit this resurgence to effective anti-poaching patrols, habitat restoration, and community engagement with nearby areas like San Juan and Rancho Quemado. These efforts have helped maintain a high diversity of prey species, such as peccaries and deer, which sustain top predators like jaguars. Preliminary data in 2023 also suggest that Corcovado’s ecological integrity, measured by species diversity and energy transfer, is robust, further supporting jaguar recovery.

However, challenges persist. Illegal hunting of prey species like peccaries has historically reduced jaguar numbers, and experts like Víctor Hugo Montalvo note that jaguar presence in Corcovado has been harder to detect over the past 15 years compared to pumas. Globally, jaguars face threats from habitat loss and human-wildlife conflict, with populations fragmented across their range from Mexico to Argentina. In Corcovado, ongoing conservation is critical to sustaining this positive trend.

Popular Articles

What to Know About the Conclave to Elect the Next Pope

Cardinals from around the world will meet under Michelangelo's frescoes in the Sistine Chapel on May 7 to elect a new leader of the Catholic...
Read more

New Panama Metro Tunnel Under the Canal Aims to Cut Commute Times

Panama has reached a major milestone in its ambitious Metro Line 3 project: the construction of the country's first metro tunnel beneath the Panama...
Read more

Pope Francis Laid to Rest in Rome: Who Will Be the Next Pope?

Thousands of people visited Pope Francis' tomb this Sunday, after he was laid to rest in Rome the day before following a massive funeral,...
Read more
Tico Times
Tico Times
spot_img
Costa Rica Tours
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Coffee Maker Chorreador
Costa Rica Travel Insurance
Costa Rica Rocking Chait

Latest Articles

© 2025 The Tico Times

Services

Support