Costa Rica Observes Workers’ Day with Marches and Public Holiday

Costa Rica observed Workers’ Day (aka Labor Day) today, May 1, which is a public holiday dedicated to recognizing the contributions of our country’s workforce. The day is established as a mandatory paid holiday under the nation’s Labor Code, ensuring that all workers receive their wages whether they take the day off or continue working.

In the capital, San José, several marches were held as workers, led by trade unions and labor organizations, called for improvements in wages, workplace safety, and stronger protections against precarious employment conditions. The demonstrations were peaceful and aimed to raise awareness about ongoing labor concerns.

The nation’s ombudsman office released a statement reaffirming its commitment to protecting labor rights and emphasized the importance of workers to the country’s social and economic development. The protests also highlighted ongoing discussions between labor groups and government officials regarding economic policies and public sector employment.

This year marks 112 years since Costa Rica first celebrated Workers’ Day in 1913, aligning with international labor movements. The day serves as a reminder of past achievements, such as the establishment of the eight-hour workday and foundational labor protections. At the same time, it draws attention to current challenges, including income inequality and the prevalence of informal employment, which affects a significant portion of the workforce.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) used the occasion to encourage salaried workers to verify their reported wages to ensure accurate contributions to the national social security system. The CCSS also released data highlighting wage disparities across different sectors, prompting calls for policies aimed at addressing these inequities.

Across the country, most government offices, private businesses, and agencies closed in observance of the holiday, reflecting its significance as a day of rest and recognition for workers nationwide.