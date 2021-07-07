Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month

Costa Rica hopes to expand Covid vaccine access by the end of the month, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

“The members of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, hand in hand with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, are working on what would be the vaccination strategy against COVID-19 for the possible availability to Group 5 at the end of July,” the organization said in a statement.

“The potential qualification of the last group of vaccination against COVID-19 (over 12 years old and up to 58 years old without any risk factor) responds to the possible increase in the delivery of Pfizer vaccines by the end of this month, which would allow said opening.”

Costa Rica has administered 2.5 million vaccines as of Tuesday, the Presidency reported. The country has received 2.8 million doses.

The majority of the administered vaccines correspond to individuals in priority Groups 2 and 3:

Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:

First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.

Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

