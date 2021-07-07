Costa Rica hopes to expand vaccine access by end of month
Costa Rica hopes to expand Covid vaccine access by the end of the month, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.
“The members of the National Commission for Vaccination and Epidemiology, hand in hand with the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, are working on what would be the vaccination strategy against COVID-19 for the possible availability to Group 5 at the end of July,” the organization said in a statement.
“The potential qualification of the last group of vaccination against COVID-19 (over 12 years old and up to 58 years old without any risk factor) responds to the possible increase in the delivery of Pfizer vaccines by the end of this month, which would allow said opening.”
Costa Rica has administered 2.5 million vaccines as of Tuesday, the Presidency reported. The country has received 2.8 million doses.
The majority of the administered vaccines correspond to individuals in priority Groups 2 and 3:
Costa Rica’s vaccine priority is as follows:
- First group: Staff and residents at retirement or nursing homes. First responders, including health personnel.
- Second group: Costa Rica’s older population, defined here as those ages 58 and up. According to the Presidency, this group is required to demonstrate residency with a cédula or DIMEX.
- Third group: People from 16-58 with risk factors, including hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, respiratory illness, kidney disease and obesity, among others.
- Fourth group: Teachers and other staff within the Education Ministry (MEP) or private schools. Imprisoned people and judicial staff. Workers for the 911 service.
- Fifth group: Health science students and related technicians in clinical fields. People ages 40-57 without any of the aforementioned risk factors but whose work puts them in contact with others. Then, all remaining adults.
Serious side effects associated with Covid vaccines continue to be exceedingly rare.
Official Costa Rica Covid sources
Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.
As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:
- For driving and business restrictions
- For daily coronavirus case/hospitalization/death counts
- For tourist entry requirements
- For vaccine eligibility by location
- For vaccine shipments
Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.
Thanks for reading!
