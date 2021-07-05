  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
American Airlines expands flights to Costa Rica

July 4, 2021
An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica.

An American Airlines plane at Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO) near San José, Costa Rica. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Alejandro Zúñiga / The Tico Times)

Competition is heating up between South Florida and Costa Rica, and American Airlines is upping the ante with more flights from its Miami hub.

American is expanding its presence in Miami (MIA), according to multiple reports, and that includes more offerings to Costa Rica.

As of November 2, American will be increasing frequencies from Miami to the following destinations, One Mile at a Time reports:

  • Baltimore (BWI) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • Cleveland (CLE) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • Detroit (DTW) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • Guatemala City (GUA) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • Jacksonville (JAX) is increasing from 5x daily to 7x daily
  • Nashville (BNA) is increasing from 3x daily to 5x daily
  • New Orleans (MSY) is increasing from 4x daily to 5x daily
  • Orlando (MCO) is increasing from 6x daily to 10x daily
  • Raleigh-Durham (RDU) is increasing from 4x daily to 5x daily
  • San Juan (SJU) is increasing from 5x daily to 6x daily
  • San Jose (SJO) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • San Pedro Sula (SAP) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily
  • Santo Domingo (SDQ) is increasing from 4x daily to 6x daily
  • Tampa (TPA) increasing from 5x daily to 8x daily

Tickets for the additional MIA-SJO flight are already on sale. On November 2, American is offering the following nonstops from Florida, all on Boeing 737-800 aircraft:

  • AA1593: Departs MIA at 10:30 a.m., arrives at 11:32 a.m.
  • AA979: Departs MIA at 12:10 p.m., arrives at 1:10 p.m.
  • AA1353: Departs MIA at 5:35 p.m., arrives at 6:37 p.m.

Competition is stiff between Costa Rica and South Florida: American, Avianca, Frontier, JetBlue and Spirit all offer nonstop routes to either Miami or nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

More than 270,000 people have arrived in Costa Rica from the United States over the first five months of 2021.

