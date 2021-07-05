American Airlines expands flights to Costa Rica

Competition is heating up between South Florida and Costa Rica, and American Airlines is upping the ante with more flights from its Miami hub.

American is expanding its presence in Miami (MIA), according to multiple reports, and that includes more offerings to Costa Rica.

As of November 2, American will be increasing frequencies from Miami to the following destinations, One Mile at a Time reports:

Baltimore (BWI) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

Cleveland (CLE) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

Detroit (DTW) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

Guatemala City (GUA) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

Jacksonville (JAX) is increasing from 5x daily to 7x daily

Nashville (BNA) is increasing from 3x daily to 5x daily

New Orleans (MSY) is increasing from 4x daily to 5x daily

Orlando (MCO) is increasing from 6x daily to 10x daily

Raleigh-Durham (RDU) is increasing from 4x daily to 5x daily

San Juan (SJU) is increasing from 5x daily to 6x daily

San Jose (SJO) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

San Pedro Sula (SAP) is increasing from 2x daily to 3x daily

Santo Domingo (SDQ) is increasing from 4x daily to 6x daily

Tampa (TPA) increasing from 5x daily to 8x daily

Tickets for the additional MIA-SJO flight are already on sale. On November 2, American is offering the following nonstops from Florida, all on Boeing 737-800 aircraft:

AA1593: Departs MIA at 10:30 a.m., arrives at 11:32 a.m.

AA979: Departs MIA at 12:10 p.m., arrives at 1:10 p.m.

AA1353: Departs MIA at 5:35 p.m., arrives at 6:37 p.m.

Competition is stiff between Costa Rica and South Florida: American, Avianca, Frontier, JetBlue and Spirit all offer nonstop routes to either Miami or nearby Fort Lauderdale (FLL).

More than 270,000 people have arrived in Costa Rica from the United States over the first five months of 2021.