  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

No evidence of Delta variant in Costa Rica: reports

June 28, 2021
Novel coronavirus COVID-19

Ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the novel coronavirus. (AFP PHOTO / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION / ALISSA ECKERT / HANDOUT )

There is no evidence yet of the Delta coronavirus variant in Costa Rica, the Institute for Nutrition and Health Research (INCIENSA) says.

That news was first reported by the news outlet El Observador and confirmed elsewhere.

But the more-transmissible variant could soon be detected within Costa Rica, INCIENSA acknowledged, given its growing prevalence across the world.

INCIENSA told El Observador that its genomics laboratory is “constantly monitoring” to detect the different variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that occur in Costa Rica. If an when the Delta variant is identified, “the corresponding notification and communication will be carried out.” 

The Delta variant, first identified in India, is around 60% more transmissible than the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7) identified in the United Kingdom in late 2020, Nature reports.

In the United States, it now accounts for more than 6% of sequenced virus samples, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Vaccines do appear to work against the Delta variant, though perhaps less so than other variants. A study from late May, cited by Nature, indicates the complete AstraZeneca vaccine boosts protection against Delta to 60% (compared to 66% against Alpha), while two doses of Pfizer are 88% effective (compared to 93% against Alpha).

Preliminary evidence suggests that people infected with Delta more likely to be hospitalized, per public-health officials in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Related posts:

  1. Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 10 new cases, 14 more recoveries
  2. Nicaragua breaches obligation to report coronavirus cases and deaths, PAHO says
  3. Costa Rica begins administering second doses of coronavirus vaccine

You may be interested

Hotels in Costa Rica: Riding out the pandemic
Costa Rica
3601 views
Costa Rica
3601 views

Hotels in Costa Rica: Riding out the pandemic

Garry Wallace - June 28, 2021

This is Part 2 of a three-part series. Read the first installment here. (more…)

Is Costa Rica banning fishing for Blue Marlin and Tarpon?
Fishing
11 views
Fishing
11 views

Is Costa Rica banning fishing for Blue Marlin and Tarpon?

Todd Staley - June 28, 2021

Rumors and uncertainty are running rabid in the sport fishing community after a list of endangered or threatened species was…

Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume Monday
Costa Rica
263 views
Costa Rica
263 views

Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume Monday

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 28, 2021

As of Monday, Costa Rica has resumed its weekday odd/even driving restrictions, a measure it has adopted on several occasions…

LATEST NEWS

Manuel Antonio, Costa Rica
Costa Rica

Hotels in Costa Rica: Riding out the pandemic

 - Jun 28, 2021
Costa Rica Fishing
Fishing

Is Costa Rica banning fishing for Blue Marlin and Tarpon?

 - Jun 28, 2021
Costa Rica driving restrictions from June 28 until July 11, 2021.
Costa Rica

Stricter Costa Rica driving restrictions resume Monday

 - Jun 28, 2021
Rincón de la Vieja Volcano
Costa Rica

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano registers strong eruption

 - Jun 28, 2021
Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine.
Costa Rica

Serious Covid vaccine side effects still rare, says Costa Rica’s Health Ministry

 - Jun 28, 2021
Coffee judging
Business

Coffee cupping in Costa Rica: This is how it’s done

 - Jun 27, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports