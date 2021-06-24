  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
Costa Rica remains on UK ‘red list’ due to Covid-19

June 24, 2021
A British Airways Boeing 747. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Photo via Pixabay.)

The United Kingdom on Thursday kept Costa Rica on a list of countries from which it only allows the arrival of nationals or residents, who must quarantine in hotels paid for out of pocket.

The so-called “red list,” to which Costa Rica was added earlier this month, prohibits entry except for British or Irish citizens or legal residents. They must remain isolated for 10 days in a government-designated hotel, paying 1,750 pounds ($2,470 dollars) for their stay.

The UK says its residents “should not travel to red list countries or territories.”

“COVID-19 prevalence is assessed to be high and there is evidence to suggest community transmission of variants of concern,” the Ministry of Transport said in a statement.

Costa Rica is averaging the 13th most new cases per capita over the past week, according to The New York Times global tracker.

Other countries on the red list include Panama and all of South America.

The color-coded classification depends on a series of factors, which combine the prevalence of the virus and the advance of vaccination in each country. The Boris Johnson government has promised to review their designations every three weeks.

Costa Rica received 78,562 international arrivals from the United Kingdom in 2019.

