  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Tourism Board program promotes women’s safety when traveling

June 21, 2021
Travelers at Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport

Travelers at Juan Santamaria International Airport (SJO). (Alberto Font / The Tico Times)

The Costa Rica Tourism Board (ICT) last week launched the SOFIA Network, a program designed to promote gender equity in the tourism industry.

The program’s goal is “to contribute to each female tourist exploring and enjoying Costa Rica while feeling safe at all times,” according to the ICT.

Companies or individuals associated with the tourism industry can participate in free virtual courses meant to support gender equality and safe environments for travelers. If 80% of a business’s employees take the online learnings, the company itself can receive a SOFIA Network badge.

The U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica says it partnered with the ICT, the National Tourist Security Council (CONSETUR) and the National Women’s Institute (INAMU) to create guidebooks for the SOFIA Network.

“These guides will contribute to enhancing security for women travelers,” a U.S. Embassy statement reads. “The guides represent tourism operators’ commitment to sustainable tourism offerings in different areas in Costa Rica.”

“The guides are a complement to the new Costa Rican SOFIA Network program, which tourism companies can join to bring together people, companies, and tourists who share common values of gender equality, tourist safety, and sustainability.”

The U.S. State Department advises that visitors to Costa Rica “exercise increased caution in Costa Rica due to crime.”

“While petty crime is the predominant threat for tourists in Costa Rica, violent crime, including armed robbery, homicide and sexual assault, occurs in Costa Rica,” the State Department notes.

“The Costa Rican government provides additional security resources in areas frequented by tourists.”

For more information about the SOFIA Network or to participate, click here.

Related posts:

  1. OIJ CR Safe app provides safety advice for tourists
  2. Tourism Board invests $1.5 million in lifeguard program for Costa Rican beaches
  3. U.S. Embassy safety tips for international tourists and residents in Costa Rica

You may be interested

Canadian flights to Costa Rica remain suspended
Costa Rica
2974 views
Costa Rica
2974 views

Canadian flights to Costa Rica remain suspended

The Tico Times - June 21, 2021

Air Canada's flights to Costa Rica have remained suspended since the end of January. Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing, and Air…

Covid reproduction rate suggests continued drop in cases, deaths
Costa Rica
16520 views
Costa Rica
16520 views

Covid reproduction rate suggests continued drop in cases, deaths

The Tico Times - June 21, 2021

Costa Rica's coronavirus R value remains below one, suggesting that the number of new infections will continue to decrease, according…

The Secret Lives of Leaf-Cutting Ants in Costa Rica
Into the Wild
9136 views
Into the Wild
9136 views

The Secret Lives of Leaf-Cutting Ants in Costa Rica

Lindsay Fendt - June 20, 2021

When looking for wildlife in Costa Rica, it’s easy to become fixated on the unusual mammals and vibrant birds, but…

LATEST NEWS

An Air Canada flight. Photo for illustrative purposes.
Costa Rica

Canadian flights to Costa Rica remain suspended

 - Jun 21, 2021
(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 12, 2021 a vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine by AstraZeneca and a syringe are seen on a table in the pharmacy of the vaccination center at the Robert Bosch hospital in Stuttgart, southern Germany.
Costa Rica

Covid reproduction rate suggests continued drop in cases, deaths

 - Jun 21, 2021
Leaf-cutting ants.
Into the Wild

The Secret Lives of Leaf-Cutting Ants in Costa Rica

 - Jun 20, 2021
Cooking

How to make a delicious Costa Rica Chilera – and your own Banana Vinegar

 - Jun 20, 2021
Arts and Culture

Famous Literary Works About Costa Rica

 - Jun 20, 2021
Fishing

Fishing in Costa Rica: A Guide on Where and When to Go

 - Jun 19, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports