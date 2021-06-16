  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Exacerbated by pandemic, Costa Ricans face long hospital wait times

June 16, 2021
Costa Rica: offices of La Caja

The offices of the Costa Rican Social Security System, known as the Caja, in downtown San José. Photo from 2015 and for illustrative purposes. (Alberto Font/The Tico Times)

The waiting time for a non-emergency surgery at Costa Rica’s public hospitals has reached more than 520 days, up considerably compared to before the pandemic.

At 721 days, orthopedics is the specialty with the longest waiting period for elective surgery at a Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) hospital. It’s followed by obstetrics (581 days) and otorhinolaryngology (549), as a recent report in La Nacion has detailed.

In 2019, the government reported an average of a 335-day wait for an elective surgery.

Marny Ramos Rivas, director of the Caja’s waiting list, explained to La Nacion that Covid-19 has impacted several aspects of the healthcare system. Reduced capacity has extended wait times for specialist visits, for instance, and many anesthesiologists are now working in Covid wards.

“We have not yet reached 100% [capacity], but we have to work more carefully because we do not want to compromise people’s health, since mortality is extremely high in the perioperative period if COVID is contracted,” Ramos said.

“As we have many Covid cases in hospitals, we cannot keep a large number of non-Covid patients because of the risk they have. However, as vaccination progresses and the other measures are maintained, this year and perhaps the next, more security will be provided for non-Covid people.”

Costa Rica’s Social Security System was founded in 1941. The Caja is well-regarded internationally for offering Costa Ricans access to quality health care.

Still, the often-overburdened system is also often in financial difficulty. According to government data from before the pandemic, the average wait time for a non-emergency surgery at one of Costa Rica’s public hospital was nearly a year.

Wait time (2019)
Surgeries 335
Non-surgical procedures 143
External consult 189

In response, the Caja hoped to double surgical space at Hospital México and plans to construct a new hospital in Puntarenas, though much of its added capacity over the past year has been used to treat Covid-19 patients.

Related posts:

  1. Hospital México to double its surgical capacity with addition of new tower
  2. Costa Rica’s public health care system facing financial strains
  3. ‘A long-awaited moment’: Three Costa Rican couples expecting babies thanks to IVF

You may be interested

Costa Rica learns path to 2022 Men’s World Cup
Costa Rica
8 views
Costa Rica
8 views

Costa Rica learns path to 2022 Men’s World Cup

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 16, 2021

The Costa Rica men's national soccer team on Tuesday learned of its opponents as it seeks a berth in the…

US opens path for more migrant children to find guardians
Latin America
5 views
Latin America
5 views

US opens path for more migrant children to find guardians

AFP - June 16, 2021

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday broadened the range of legal guardians who can apply to care for migrant children,…

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines
Costa Rica
61 views
Costa Rica
61 views

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021

Costa Rica has administered more than 2 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week. The official tracker shows 2.15…

LATEST NEWS

Costa Rica's National Stadium.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica learns path to 2022 Men’s World Cup

 - Jun 16, 2021
Honduran migrants, part of a US-bound caravan, rest after being intercepted by Guatemalan Army members in San Luis, Peten department, Guatemala on October 3, 2020.
Latin America

US opens path for more migrant children to find guardians

 - Jun 16, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.
Costa Rica

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines

 - Jun 15, 2021
Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures

 - Jun 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports