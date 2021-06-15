Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines
Costa Rica has administered more than 2 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week.
The official tracker shows 2.15 million vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.41 million first doses and 740,742 second doses, and it corresponds to 41.7 jabs per 100 residents.
“So far this month, almost half a million doses have been applied, and there is significant progress in all regions of the country,” said Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.
The Presidency says 1.34 million vaccine doses have been administered to people 58 years of age and older.
The Caja has also administered 539,400 doses to Group 3 — people ages 12 and older with at least one risk factor. And the country also began vaccinating Group 4 — which includes teachers and other essential workers — and Group 5 in some areas.
At 41.7 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica trails Chile (108), the United States (94), Uruguay (93), Canada (77) and the Dominican Republic (58) in the Americas.
Official Costa Rica Covid sources
Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.
As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:
- For driving and business restrictions
- For daily coronavirus case/hospitalization/death counts
- For tourist entry requirements
- For vaccine eligibility by location
- For vaccine shipments
Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.
Thanks for reading!
You may be interested
Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021
Costa Rica registered 11,727 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 23 (June 6-12), a moderate decrease compared to the 13,375…
New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measuresThe Tico Times - June 15, 2021
Aeris, the company that manages Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport, says it has contracted additional staff to enforce coronavirus-related…
50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa RicaAlejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines has launched a 50% off sale for its 50th anniversary, and the promotion includes flights to Costa Rica.…