  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
DONATE Advertise About Us Privacy

Costa Rica has administered 2 million Covid vaccines

June 15, 2021
Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020.

Jorge De Ford, 72, receives the coronavirus vaccine on December 24, 2020. (via Casa Presidencial.)

Costa Rica has administered more than 2 million Covid-19 vaccines, health authorities reported this week.

The official tracker shows 2.15 million vaccines have been administered in Costa Rica. That comprises 1.41 million first doses and 740,742 second doses, and it corresponds to 41.7 jabs per 100 residents.

So far this month, almost half a million doses have been applied, and there is significant progress in all regions of the country,” said Agustín Castro, Minister of Communication.

The Presidency says 1.34 million vaccine doses have been administered to people 58 years of age and older

The Caja has also administered 539,400 doses to Group 3 — people ages 12 and older with at least one risk factor. And the country also began vaccinating Group 4 — which includes teachers and other essential workers — and Group 5 in some areas.

At 41.7 doses administered per 100 residents, Costa Rica trails Chile (108), the United States (94), Uruguay (93), Canada (77) and the Dominican Republic (58) in the Americas.

Official Costa Rica Covid sources

Here at The Tico Times, we do our best to share the most relevant coronavirus information in a clear and concise manner.

As you’re navigating the pandemic and the associated ever-changing rules, here are the official sources for Covid-19 information in Costa Rica:

Costa Rica’s official language is Spanish, so all of the above sources will be in that language. Of course, we at The Tico Times will continue to provide timely, accurate information as it develops.

Thanks for reading!

Related posts:

  1. Ticket to ride: Vaccine passports divide world
  2. 1 million Costa Ricans have received a Covid-19 vaccine
  3. US predicts ‘vaccines before Christmas’ as virus super-surge looms

You may be interested

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica
Costa Rica
81 views
Costa Rica
81 views

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021

Costa Rica registered 11,727 new Covid-19 cases during epidemiological week 23 (June 6-12), a moderate decrease compared to the 13,375…

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures
Costa Rica
1 views
Costa Rica
1 views

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures

The Tico Times - June 15, 2021

Aeris, the company that manages Costa Rica's Juan Santamaría International Airport, says it has contracted additional staff to enforce coronavirus-related…

50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica
Costa Rica
242 views
Costa Rica
242 views

50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica

Alejandro Zúñiga - June 15, 2021

Southwest Airlines has launched a 50% off sale for its 50th anniversary, and the promotion includes flights to Costa Rica.…

LATEST NEWS

Weird news: A Costa Rica ambulance
Costa Rica

Continued decrease in Covid-19 cases in Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO)
Costa Rica

New at SJO: More staff to enforce Covid measures

 - Jun 15, 2021
Southwest Airlines flight to Costa Rica
Costa Rica

50% off Southwest Airlines flights to Costa Rica

 - Jun 15, 2021
Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) Director Walter Espinoza.
Costa Rica

‘Indignation, anger and fury’ in response to Costa Rica corruption probe

 - Jun 15, 2021
A mural showing Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo
News

Nicaragua defends arrests of opposition ‘usurpers’

 - Jun 15, 2021
Rain in San José.
Costa Rica

Orange Alert issued for Osa Peninsula due to rain

 - Jun 14, 2021
The Tico Times | Top Costa Rica News, Travel, Culture and Sports