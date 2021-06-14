Orange Alert issued for Osa Peninsula due to rain
The National Emergency Commission (CNE) on Monday extended Yellow Alerts for much of Costa Rica and issued an Orange Alert for the Osa Peninsula.
A Green Alert is informative and precautionary, while a Yellow Alert asks citizens to prepare for the impact of a weather event. The Orange Alert indicates a regional emergency response. Click here to read more about the color-coded alert levels.
Monday’s alert reads as follows:
Orange Alert for rains is declared for the cantons of Golfito, Corredores and Osa.
After the transit of tropical wave No. 4, the Intertropical Convergence Zone is very active, which causes a very unstable atmospheric pattern that favors the presence of rains in the Pacific and Central Valley.
This, associated with a high percentage of saturation in the soils, have generated some incidents of river overflows and landslides, for which the CNE raises the status of Orange Alert for the cantons of Golfito, Corredores and Osa
In addition, the Yellow Alert remains for the Central Valley, South Pacific, Central Pacific, North Pacific, North Zone and Sarapiquí.
For the afternoon, rains of variable intensity and isolated showers with electrical storms are expected in regions of the Pacific, North Zone, Central Valley and mountainous sectors.
The National Meteorological Institute’s forecast for Tuesday reads as follows:
The unstable atmospheric pattern will continue over the country and its surroundings, together with the constant entry of humidity from the Pacific Ocean to the national territory will cause cloudiness and rainfall in different parts of the country. Variable cloudiness is expected in the country in the early hours of the day, and rains are also possible in Pacific coastal areas. In the afternoon the rainy and electrical activity will be concentrated in mountainous regions of the Pacific, North Zone and Caribbean, likewise rains of variable intensity are expected in the Central Valley and North Pacific. Rainfall is estimated to last into the early hours of the night in coastal areas of the Pacific.
