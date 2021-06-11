  • Costa Rica Coffee Guide
No damage as magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Costa Rica

June 11, 2021
Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes.

Costa Rica earthquake alert graphic. For illustrative purposes. (Via CNE.)

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake with an epicenter off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica shook much of the country at 5:27 p.m. on Thursday, the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI) said.

The epicenter was located 118 km south of Cobano, Puntarenas.

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) did not report any damages in Costa Rica.

“According to reports from emergency committees, it was perceived in different parts of the national territory. So far, there is no report of damage from Municipal Emergency Committees or calls to 9-1-1,” the CNE said.

Despite its moderate intensity and location, the quake was felt throughout much of Costa Rica, OVSICORI said.

“The earthquake occurred on the Coco plate, west of the trench, which is where that plate begins to subduct under the Caribbean plate,” OVSICORI said.

“Earthquakes of moderate and larger magnitudes are not common in that area. On July 21, 2000, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck off the coast of Cabo Blanco, some 50 km closer to land, also caused by faulting in the Coco plate.”

Costa Rica averages 350 earthquakes each month — about 12 each day — though most are imperceptible.

Official sources to follow in the event of a seismic emergency include CNEOVSICORI and the National Seismological Network. The Tico Times will always strive to provide timely, accurate updates for our English-speaking audience.

