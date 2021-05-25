U.S. citizens can use expired passport to return home through 2021

United States citizens with an expired passport may be able to use that document to return home throughout 2021, the U.S. State Department says.

The State Department alert reads as follows:

If you are overseas and your passport expired on or after January 1, 2020, you may be able to use your expired passport to return directly to the United States until December 31, 2021.

You qualify for this exception if all the following are true:

You are a U.S. citizen.

You are currently abroad seeking direct return to the United States.

You are flying directly to the United States, a United States territory, or have only short-term transit (“connecting flights”) through a foreign country on your direct return to the United States or to a United States Territory.

Your expired passport was originally valid for 10 years. Or, if you were 15 years of age or younger when the passport was issued, your expired passport was valid for 5 years.

Your expired passport is undamaged.

Your expired passport is unaltered.

Your expired passport is in your possession.

You do not qualify for this exception if:

You wish to depart from the United States to an international destination.

the United States to an international destination. You are currently abroad seeking to travel to a foreign country for any length of stay longer than an airport connection en route to the United States or to a United States territory.

Your expired passport was limited in validity.

Your expired passport is a special issuance passport (such as a diplomatic, official, service, or no-fee regular passport).

Your expired passport is damaged.

Your expired passport is altered.

Your expired passport is not in your possession.

All other passport rules and regulations remain in effect.

Note that U.S. citizens (and citizens of all other foreign countries) need a valid passport in order to enter Costa Rica.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the US Embassy in Costa Rica is offering limited appointments for routine services such as passport renewals.